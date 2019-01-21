How to help Houston's furloughed federal workers

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the city is partnering with Houston Relief Hub and several other nonprofit groups to help furloughed federal employees with emergency assistance during the government shutdown.

On Tuesday, furloughed federal employees who are in need of the assistance will be able to apply for a $100 voucher and information about the organizations and private sectors that are providing the assistance. Turner said the public will also have an opportunity at one central location to make donations such as non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, diapers and gift cards or cash.

"There appears to be no end in sight to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, and we want to do our part to help fellow Houstonians in their time of need," Turner said. "We will be connecting individuals with resources and information on how to apply for immediate assistance. We hope to ease the burden of federal employees who, through no fault of their own, are being forced to make a huge personal sacrifice."

The Houston Relief Hub founder, Bill Baldwin, said the organization will coordinate with volunteers to accept and process donations.

"Just as in the days following Harvey, we understand the shutdown has an exponential effect on individuals and families. Our goal is to connect those who desire to help their fellow Houstonians with those who need our help, and vice versa, while sharing resources to ensure basic needs are met. All are encouraged to contact us in this uncertain time to see how we can support one another," Baldwin said.

For a full list of available shutdown assistance, resources can be found on the Houston Relief Hub website and will be updated regularly with helpful information to furloughed federal employees. To learn more, click the link here.

Houstonians are also asked to submit tips about shutdown-related resources and deals to Help@Houstonreliefhub.org.

Turner said no city financial resources will be used for this project.

HOUSTON RELIEF HUB IS NOW PROVIDING SHUTDOWN RELIEF: To assist with the financial strain experience by tens of... Posted by Houston Relief Hub on Monday, January 21, 2019

