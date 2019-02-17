City of Houston asks judge to declare Proposition B invalid

HOUSTON - The city of Houston is reportedly asking a judge to declare Proposition B invalid.

This comes as the city has been trying to figure out how to add firefighters' pay raises into the budget.

In November, voters passed Proposition B, which gives Houston Fire Department firefighters equal pay to that of Houston police officers of the same rank.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was opposed to Prop B from the start, issued the following statement:

“The City of Houston has filed a motion for a summary judgment in response to the Firefighters Union’s lawsuit so that the remaining legal questions regarding Proposition B can be resolved expeditiously.

“Simultaneously, the City is moving forward with implementing Prop B while it attempts to negotiate with the union to phase in pay raises at an annual cost of more than $100 million.

“Until the judge issues a decision and while discussions continue, Mayor Turner has asked all departments to prepare for Prop. B implementation which would require employee layoffs and cuts in services to citizens.

“Both courses of action are consistent with the mayor’s stated position to implement Prop. B without creating further financial instability for the city."

