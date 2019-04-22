City, firefighters union agree on mediator for Prop B dispute

HOUSTON - Houston leaders and the union representing the city’s firefighters have agreed to a mediator who will work to reach an agreement on the implementation of Proposition B.

In a court order issued Monday, Judge Tanya Garrison said that both parties have agreed to let Dave Matthiesen mediate the dispute over the voter-mandated pay parity between firefighters and their Police Department counterparts.

Matthiesen is the person agreed to Friday by the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

According to Garrison’s order, the city also agreed to Matthiesen, provided the mediation happens on Monday or Tuesday of this week. The union objected to that, saying more time was needed to prepare for mediation and brief union members at a meeting Wednesday. Ultimately, Garrison overruled the union’s objection and ordered them to attend mediation starting Monday afternoon.

DOCUMENT: Read Judge Garrison's order on Prop B mediation

Garrison has also ordered both parties to continue mediation until a settlement is achieved or until Matthiesen determines an impasse has been reached.

The main sticking point in the dispute is the amount of time needed to rollout Prop B and how many layoffs will occur based on the time frame.

HPFFA has agreed to a 3.5-year implementation, but only if the union can be granted access to the city's financial records and that no layoffs happen.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has said that layoffs will be necessary to institute Prop B within that timeframe. He said that five years of rollout would be needed in order to prevent layoffs.

