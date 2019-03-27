City Council strikes down proposal for garbage fees to help pay for Prop B

HOUSTON - A trash fee proposal aimed at helping the fight over pay parity for Houston firefighters has failed.

In December Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins proposed that charging a garbage service fee for Houston residents could cover the cost of implementing Proposition B.

On March 20, Boykins' proposal was put on the agenda for Wednesday.

Boykins released a statement about the decision, saying:

I would like to thank Mayor Turner for agreeing to place my pay parity solution on next week's City Council agenda, which will allow for an up or down vote on this very important matter. As the only member of City Council to put forth a proposal that creates a steady revenue stream while preventing massive and destructive layoffs, I welcome the opportunity for my colleagues to be heard. My proposal is an alternative that secures public safety while saving the jobs of up to 500 firefighters, 200 police officers and up to 300 city employees. It's an opportunity for city leaders to lead, and I hope my colleagues will join me in supporting this measure. Together, we can move this city forward, keep our citizens safe, and maintain the quality of life that we have all come to expect and enjoy.

The City Council took a vote Wednesday and Boykins' proposal was defeated 16 to 1, with Boykins being the only member who voted in favor.

