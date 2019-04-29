City Council holds hearing over layoffs resulting from Prop B

HOUSTON - A hearing over layoffs that are planned during the implementation of Proposition B began Monday afternoon.

Houston District D Councilman Dwight Boykins chaired the hearing, which was concentrated on whether the details of the layoff vote were concealed from councilmembers.

Proposition B requires Houston firefighters to be paid the same as their Police Department counterparts.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has said that layoffs will be required to implement the voter-approved ordinance within the 3.5-year timeframe that the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association wants.

Another court-mandated mediation session between city leaders and union representatives is scheduled for later this week.

The video stream below was provided by the City of Houston.

