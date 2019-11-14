City Council candidate Cynthia Bailey with felony conviction continues fight to remain on ballot

HOUSTON - A candidate for Houston City Council is asking a judge to remove one of her opponent's names from the December runoff ballet. Renee Jefferson-Smith came in third place in the District B election, behind Cynthia Bailey.

As KPRC 2 first reported, Bailey faced scrutiny over a felony conviction in her past Jefferson-Smith contends should have prevented her from running for office in the first place. According to an election application obtained by KPRC 2, Bailey signed a sworn affidavit that she had not been convicted of a felony. However, Harris County court records show Bailey pleaded guilty to felony theft charges in 2007. Texas law appears to bar convicted felons from holding elected office.

Bailey has refused to drop out of the race. Jefferson-Smith filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction to have Bailey's name taken off the December ballot and her name added. A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Bailey contends that since she served her full sentence, under Texas law, her voting rights and her right to run for elected office were restored. Jefferson-Smith's attorney, Nicole Bates, told KPRC 2 that is incorrect and that under Texas law only Bailey's voting rights were restored after she completed her sentence.

The Texas Attorney General's Office was asked to rule on this exact question in May of 2019. The Webb County Attorney's Office asked the AG, "whether individuals convicted of a felony are eligible to run for office in this state after completing their sentence and having their voting rights restored."

The AG's Office responding by quoting two sections of the State Election Code. In the AG's response letter it is noted the election code reads a person with a final felony conviction on their record cannot run for office unless "pardoned or otherwise released from resulting disabilities." The AG's letter further reads a restoration of voting rights "does not restore his or her eligibility to hold public office."

As of now Bailey is set to face off against Tarsha Jackson in the District B runoff.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.