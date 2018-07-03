Citgo Freedom Over Texas event will go as planned rain or shine at Sam Houston Park

HOUSTON - At Eleanor Tinsley Park and Sam Houston Park, the lights are going up. The stage is in place and the finishing touches are being put on the fireworks.

The 17 1/2-minute fireworks display will be set to music and will start at 9:35 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

“We have some special moments in that music that will not only pay tribute to our veterans and our heroes that still fight for our freedom every day but also pay tribute to our everyday heroes here in Houston,” said Susan Christian, the event coordinator for the city of Houston.

It's all part of the popular Citgo Freedom over Texas Festival. Houston's big Fourth of July party attracts over 40,000 people a year. A rainy forecast for this year's event is not going to dampen this party. The festival and the fireworks are a go no matter what the weather.

“The fireworks themselves, a lot of the fireworks that will be used, are waterproof and the stuff that isn't, we cover with plastic,” said Doug Aller, of Pyrotecnico. “And we can shoot in the rain. We can shoot pretty much in any conditions, so we'll be ready.”

The stage is set for music, games and food as well as whatever weather Mother Nature brings --

whether it's rain or hot sun.

“We have cold buses,” Christian said. “Metro is one of our sponsors, so we cool down buses and we have mist tents. You just need to be smart and realize where your body temperature is at.”

You can bring sunscreen, bug spray and a personal umbrella. For a list of what you can and can’t bring to Citgo Freedom Over Texas, click HERE.

