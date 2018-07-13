Chuck E. Cheese's shares Pay Your Age discount following bungled Build-A-Bear event

HOUSTON - Chuck E. Cheese’s, in response to the wildly successful, but bungled Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age event, is making their own offer of fun this Friday.

On Facebook, the kids entertainment company posted that parents can pay their kid’s age and get 30 minutes of All You Can Play time where the Chuck E.’s Play Pass is available.

And if you're older than 9 years old, the most you'll pay is $9, no matter your age.

The post has been shared more than 4,000 times.

