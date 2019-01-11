Christmas tree gives creepy gift: Praying mantises invade after egg case hatches on branch

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A woman’s Christmas tree held some surprise residents who made her home, their home.

Station WJLA reported more than 100 praying mantises hatched from an egg case hidden underneath a tree branch.

Molly Kreuze, a veterinarian, reportedly didn’t panic, even as the insects began crawling up her walls.

https://twitter.com/ABC7TimBarber/status/1081298900714250241

Kreuze, instead, started gathering them up into a plastic container, and feeding them fruit flies.

She plans to give them to someone who wants them, perhaps for organic gardening.

Next year, Kreuze told the station, she plans to buy an artificial tree.





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.