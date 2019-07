OnScene

HOUSTON - Christmas in July? Those who missed the winter holiday had a chance to run the Salvation Army of Greater Houston's Christmas in July 5K on Saturday morning.

The event was held at 7 a.m. throughout downtown Houston and featured holiday music, postrace eats and commemorative T-shirts. All proceeds from the 5K will benefit the Salvation Army of Greater Houston.

Check out some of the event highlights below:

