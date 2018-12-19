Christmas decoration thief arrested during Offer Up meet, officials say

At left, Miguel Ornelas is seen in a mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office on Dec. 19, 2018. At right, some of the decorations Ornelas is accused of stealing are seen deflated.

HOUSTON - A man accused of stealing inflatable Christmas decorations was arrested last week after he advertised the items online, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables said a homeowner in the Garden Oaks area reported Friday that an inflatable Mickey and Mini Christmas decoration had been stolen from his front yard the night before.

Deputies said that later Friday, the stolen decorations were seen on a classifieds app called Offer Up. Deputies said they arranged to meet the person who was selling the items and met him at a business off the North Freeway. Miguel Ornelas arrived with the decorations in hand, deputies said.

Ornelas was charged with theft.

Other stolen decorations and stolen property were also found at the location where Ornelas was arrested, deputies said.

