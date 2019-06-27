Christian school set to move into Manvel megamansion

MANVEL, Texas - A Manvel megamansion is poised to have its first tenant.

Heritage Christian Academy said it is hoping to move into the 60,000-square-foot mansion at 2354 County Road 59.

The school is hoping to be set up in the bottom floor of the mansion by August of the 2020 school year.

School officials said they had been looking for a new space and this home will double its space.

According to property records, construction on the mansion started in 2001, although it never sold.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.