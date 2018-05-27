Chris Paul listed as 'questionable' for Game 7, coach says

HOUSTON - Chris Paul will be listed as "questionable" for Game 7, according to Houston Rockets Head Coach Mike D’Antoni.

A final decision may not be made until Monday afternoon when team doctors are expected to evaluate him.

"Well, I think it's going good," D'Antoni said in a Sunday evening conference call regarding Paul's injured right hamstring.

"I think he's listed as questionable and I'm sure the team doctors will check him out tomorrow morning and see how far he's gotten and see what the possibilities are."

Paul missed out on Game 6 after he injured his right hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Thursday night when he landed after a missed jump shot.

"We're not going to be coy with it. As soon as we know we'll say it, but we might not know until afternoon, and see how it goes or he tests it out. Kind of play it by ear right now," D'Antoni added.

"I don't think he's tested it at all, so he's just getting treatment and make sure it calms down and everything."

The Rockets lost game six at Golden State, 115-86, on Saturday night, which allowed the team to tie the series and force a game seven at Toyota Center.

The teams will face off for game seven Monday night at 8 p.m.

