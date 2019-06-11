Chris Brown coming to Houston for Indigoat Tour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

HOUSTON - Grammy-award winning R&B artist Chris Brown will make a stop in Houston for his Indigoat Tour along with other several stars.

Brown has been topping the charts lately with his recent hit single "No Guidance," featuring Grammy-award winner Drake. The concert will be held Oct. 6 at the Toyota Center and will feature Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Breezy.

Fans can expect to hear classic hits along with new music from his latest album.

Tickets will go on sale Friday. For more ticket information or to purchase, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.