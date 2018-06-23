Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome 5th child

HOUSTON - HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have welcomed their fifth child, Chip announced Saturday.
"The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!" Chip said in a tweet.
Joanna and Chip announced on social media that they were expecting another bundle of joy in January. A couple months later, in March, they shared the exciting news that they were having another boy.
And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018
