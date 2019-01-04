Chilling Facebook post made by person of interest in slaying of 3 children

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A chilling Facebook post was made by a man who is a person of interest in the shooting of his girlfriend and the slaying of three children less than an hour after their deaths.

Channel 2 Investigates discovered the post made by Junaid Mehmood, 27, on Friday.

The grandmother of three children who were killed inside a Texas City apartment Thursday night said that she saw Mehmoon unraveling over the last week.

"The way he acted, he was going off. He was cussing, and he grabbed a Bible, started reading out the Bible," Kim Hosea said.

Mehmood is expected to be charged with capital murder following the deaths of his own 6-week-old daughter, Ashanti Mehmood, and his girlfriend's two other children, Prince Larry Brown, who was almost 2 years old, and Angela Pilot, 5.

Hosea said that Junaid Mehmood became unstable and unpredictable shortly after Christmas.

"He was fired from his job at Goodwill. Every job he got, he got fired," Hosea said.

Channel 2 Investigates found a Facebook post on Mehmood's account shortly after the murders that referenced his job:

EXCLUSIVE: The Facebook Post accused child killer Junaid Mehmood left for friends JUST AFTER (allegedly) murdering three young children and shooting their mother. KPRC2 / Click2Houston Posted by KPRC2 Joel Eisenbaum on Friday, 4 January 2019

Junaid Mehmood turned himself into police custody shortly after the post went to friends and family.

He is expected to be charged with capital murder.

The family has started an online fundraiser. If you would like to contribute, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.