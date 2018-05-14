Chili's chain: Some payment information compromised at "certain locations"

Chili's restaurant chain is the latest company to suffer a data breach.

The bar and grill released a statement on Saturday informing customers of a "data incident."

The company believes it is limited to between March and April 2018 and only for in-restaurant purchases.

Chili's did not go into detail about which of the corporate-owned restaurants were affected, nor how many people may have been impacted.

In a statement, Chili's said they believe malware was used to gather payment card information, and that they are working with third-party forensic experts and law enforcement.

