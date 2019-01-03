Children ages 3 to 5 score free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio in 2019

SeaWorld San Antonio's latest offer allows children ages 3 to 5 years old into the theme park for free in 2019.

You must register online for the Preschool Card by May 31. The registration will be active on Friday, according to SeaWorld San Antonio officials.

Be sure to check this page for an updated link when it becomes available.

To obtain the offer, you must do the following: Take your online registration confirmation to the park along with your child’s birth certificate or travel passport and a Texas resident ID.

This offer is only available to Texas residents and does not include free parking or discounts. The pass does include the Sesame Street Party Parade in May, Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration.

For more information, go to the SeaWorld San Antonio site.

Like last year, SeaWorld San Antonio said it will again offer a free Teacher Pass, but that is not live yet on the website.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.