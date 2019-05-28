Child unresponsive after possibly being left unattended while in pool in Katy area, sheriff says

KATY, Texas - A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a pool Monday in the Katy area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to the emergency call in the 4900 block of Windcross Court.

Deputies said two adults and two children were at the home and getting ready to go swimming in the pool. Deputies said the women were getting dressed for the pool when the 2-year-old went outside and went underwater.

Deputies said the women didn't know until the second child told them and one of the women immediately performed CPR until emergency officials arrived.

The 2-year-old child was taken to Katy's Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the child was underwater for at least three minutes.

