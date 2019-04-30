Child, toddler ejected from vehicle in rollover crash

Two children under five were ejected from a vehicle after a crash in northeast Harris County.

NE HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two children under 5 were ejected from a vehicle during a crash in northeast Harris County.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the Crosby Freeway near Wallisville Road in the Hunterwood area.

A woman and her two children were in a pickup truck traveling eastbound on the freeway when a possibly blown-out tire caused the mother to lose control of the vehicle, investigators said.

The pickup rolled and both the 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside were ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

Paramedics treated the mother and two kids, and all three were transported to trauma centers, authorities said. All three are expected to survive.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the crash and find out if the children were properly restrained.

