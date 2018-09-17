Toddler injured after being pinned between 2 vehicles in Spring, officials say

SPRING, Texas - A 1-year-old child was injured after being pinned between two vehicles outside at a Spring park, officials said.

The incident was reported at 1:52 p.m. on Butte Creek Road and Roanwood Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the child's mother put the 1-year-old outside of the vehicle to adjust the car seat. Herman said the child walked behind the vehicle and another vehicle backed out of a parking spot and hit the parked vehicle and the child.

He said the child was pinned up against the vehicle.

Officials said the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands with facial injuries, but was in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. The driver will likely be cited for backing when unsafe, officials said.

