Child struck by vehicle in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 9900 block of F.M. 1960 on Friday.

The child's age and condition are not known.

The child was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

Authorities said the incident has caused delays in the area and to use an alternate route, if possible.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck the child remained at the scene. It is not clear if any charges will be filed.

