Child struck by car in north Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A child was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in north Harris County, according to officials.

The child was struck near the intersection of Imperial Stone Drive and Imperial Lake Drive around 8:20 p.m., authorities said.

The child was having trouble breathing when he was taken to the hospital by family members, authorities said.

According to authorities, children frequently run across the street between relatives' houses.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.