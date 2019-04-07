Water well struck by lightning, injuring girl nearby, officials say

DAYTON, Texas - An 11-year-old girl in Dayton was injured when lightning struck a water well near where she was standing, officials in Liberty County say.

Initial reports from deputies indicated that the girl had been struck by lightning, but investigators later updated the media and said that she was not actually struck.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Farm-to-Market 1409.

First responders from Chambers and Liberty counties are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

