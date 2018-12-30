Child shot in NE Harris County, sheriff said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in northeast Harris County, in which a child has been seriously wounded by a shooting inside a vehicle.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet, that the child may be "possibly deceased."

The sheriff's office later said one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital.

There is another gunshot victim, a mother, Gonzalez wrote.

Happening Now: Shooting investigation at 15491 Wallisville @ Beltway. An 8 year old child has been shot and possibly deceased inside a vehicle. An adult female, believed to be mother, shot in arm. Scene is still active, so info is preliminary. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/TvHjBYaQba — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

In another tweet, Gonzalez wrote the mother and child were leaving a store when a man started shooting into the car. Gonzalez said the gunman was wearing a red hoodie.

Update on Wallisville: mother & daughter were in a car leaving a store when an unknown male began shooting into their car for an unknown reason. It’s unknown if he was on foot or in vehicle. He was wearing a red hoodie. #Hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

