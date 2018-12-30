Child shot in NE Harris County, sheriff said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in northeast Harris County, in which a child has been seriously wounded by a shooting inside a vehicle.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet, that the child may be "possibly deceased."
The sheriff's office later said one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital.
There is another gunshot victim, a mother, Gonzalez wrote.
In another tweet, Gonzalez wrote the mother and child were leaving a store when a man started shooting into the car. Gonzalez said the gunman was wearing a red hoodie.
