The scene where a child shot himself at a home in Fort Bend County on June 21, 2019.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A child shot himself Friday at a home in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition after shooting himself at a house in the 28200 block of South Firethorne Road around 8 p.m.

It's not clear how the child got access to the gun.

