Child riding scooter rescued after darting into traffic, getting hit by car

HOUSTON - Every morning, Officer Mike Green guards a construction site near Clear Lake City Elementary School, but Friday his experience in law enforcement, the Army and fatherhood kicked in.

A Clear Creek ISD spokesperson says a first grade boy named Dakota was with his fifth grade brother when they darted out in front of a car around 7:50 a.m. near Torry Pines Road and Reseda Drive.

“The boys were on scooters (and) moving kind of fast and as (the driver) accelerated from the stop sign, they came up from behind her right in front of her and that’s how he was hit,” Green said.

Green said when he realized what happened, he rushed to see if Dakota was OK.

“I saw him underneath the car, his legs sticking out and my heart dropped,” Green said. “He was very upset and scared. I just went to talk to him and calm him down. I was just asking him his name, his grade, just trying to do something to get his mind off.”

Green cut the boy's backpack off and used a jack to relieve some pressure until paramedics arrived.

Dakota had a cut on his head and an injury to his shoulder but is expected to be fine.

“(It was) just right place, right time,” Green said. “I’m glad the brother ran up to me and said, ‘Hey my brother got hit,’ and I was able to help.”

The district spokesperson said officers didn't give the driver a ticket.

Green says he’s going to visit his new friend at the hospital just to make sure Dakota is OK.

