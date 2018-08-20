Child left in hot car all day after father forgets to drop her off at day care, police say

HOUSTON - A 3-year-old child was left in a car all day Monday after her father forgot to drop her off at day care, according to Houston police.

The child was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Houston police said the father made the discovery around 4:15 p.m. when he went to his vehicle near the intersection of South Gessner Road and Jason Street, in southwest Houston.

It is not clear if the father will be facing any charges.

