Child left at north Houston fire station, police say

An exterior look at HFD first station 58.

HOUSTON - A child was dropped off at a north Houston fire station on Monday, according to police.

The girl was left at Houston Fire Station 58, near the intersection of Fulton Street and Parker Road, officials said.

Officials said the girl was brought to the station by a non-relative.

The child was taken to an area hospital after it was dropped off at the station about 5 p.m., but officials said it doesn't appear she has any injuries.

It also is not clear why the child was left at the fire station.

Here is more information on how the Texas Safe Haven law works.

