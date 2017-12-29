Child killed in deputy-involved shooting laid to rest

SAN ANTONIO - The 6-year-old boy killed during a shooting involving Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies was laid to rest Thursday.

Kameron Prescott’s funeral was held at the United Methodist Church in Universal City.

A special prosecutor and investigator have been assigned to help homicide investigators review the deadly shooting case.

The shooting was the result of an hourslong chase last week. Deputies were looking for a woman who they believed had a weapon.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Amanda Lee Jones.

After about three hours, four deputies confronted Jones at the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park in Schertz and opened fire on her.

Jones and Kameron, who was inside a home, were killed.

Sheriff Javier Salazar later announced that Jones did not have a weapon on her, but they found a pipe that deputies had thought was a gun.

Salazar said the proper procedures were followed during the deputy-involved shooting. The four deputies have been placed on temporary administrative leave.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.