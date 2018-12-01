Child killed during possible domestic violence incident, police say

HOUSTON - A 5-year-old boy was killed during an apparent domestic violence incident Friday at a west Houston home, according to Houston police.

The child's mother, father and 13-year-old sibling were questioned after the child was found dead.

Police said it's not clear who called 911, but the child was found dead in the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane around 6:55 p.m.

Police said they are in the beginning stages of their investigation.

The child's mother was home at the time of the child's death, but the father was not, police said.

The initial call did not come in as a shooting, but that's all police would say about the child's manner of death.

Our homicide detectives are on scene at a residence in the 13800 block of Holly Lynn. Preliminary information is a young child is deceased inside a residence in a possible domestic violence incident. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.