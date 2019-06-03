Child killed after mom accidentally backs over her during family move, police say

A toddler was killed after authorities said he mother accidentally back a car over the child during a move Sunday night.

WEBSTER, Texas - A toddler was killed after authorities said her mother accidentally back a car over the child during a move Sunday night.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on El Dorado Boulevard near Pipers View Drive in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, the family was moving when the mother put the vehicle in reverse to move or load the vehicle.

She did not realize the 2-year-old girl was behind the vehicle and accidentally ran over her, authorities said.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child and she was rushed to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Officers said they performed a field sobriety test on the mother. She did not show signs of intoxication and they do not believe alcohol was a factor, police said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about what may have led up to the accident.

