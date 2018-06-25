Child killed after being run over at SeaWorld San Antonio, reports say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A girl is dead after she was run over by a vehicle in a parking lot of SeaWorld San Antonio on Sunday, according to KPRC's sister station.

Officials said around that, 8 p.m., a 5-year-old girl got away from her parents and was hit by a truck. According to KSAT News, the driver of the truck stopped and was distraught by the situation.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

