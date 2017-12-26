Child wept as she hugged SAPD officers, reported years of sexual abuse

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested 70-year-old Jose Louis Guajardo and charged him with continuous sexual abuse of a child after a 12-year-old girl told police he had sexually abused her since she was in second grade.

According to an affidavit, a Child Protective Services investigator and two SAPD officers were called to the girl's home on Christmas Eve to investigate a possible sexual assault case.

As the CPS investigator talked to the 12-year-old girl's mother, the affidavit said the child walked up to the two SAPD officers and hugged them, weeping as she recounted the sexual abuse she suffered.

The victim told police she fell asleep on Saturday and awoke to Guajardo inappropriately touching her. When investigators asked if it had ever happened before, the girl said "it happens a lot."

The victim said she remembered Guajardo telling her "this was going to be their secret" when she was younger.

She told police none of her family knew about the abuse.

