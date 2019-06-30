Child in critical condition after being found unresponsive in west Houston pool, officials say

OnScene

HOUSTON - A child is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in a west Houston pool Saturday night, officials said.

The incident was reported at 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fountain View Drive.

Houston police and firefighters responded to reports of a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a pool, officials said. The child and his father were swimming when the father became distracted for a moment and found his child unresponsive in the pool, police said.

CPR was performed and the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

