Child in critical condition after being found unresponsive in west Houston pool, officials say

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - A child is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in a west Houston pool Saturday night, officials said. 

The incident was reported at 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fountain View Drive. 

Houston police and firefighters responded to reports of a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a pool, officials said. The child and his father were swimming when the father became distracted for a moment and found his child unresponsive in the pool, police said. 

CPR was performed and the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

