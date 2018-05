HOUSTON - A child was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in north Harris County, deputies said.

The incident was reported at 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Greens Crossing.

Harris County deputies said the child was alert and breathing and was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies said the driver stayed at the scene until officials arrived.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.