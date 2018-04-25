Child hit by school bus in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas - A child was hit by a school bus Wednesday in Baytown, according to officials.

The crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. near the intersection of Squire and Castleview drives.

Officials from the Goose Creek Independent School District said that it appears a 10-year-old boy was playing with a friend and darted out in front of the bus.

The child was flown to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

There were no children aboard the bus at the time of the crash, officials said.

Officials said an investigation of the crash is underway.

