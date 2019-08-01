Child found in street was able to get outside due to improperly installed locks, police say

Police are searching for a child’s parents after he was found in the middle of a southwest Houston street.

HOUSTON - Family members of a child found wandering in a southwest Houston street have been located and police are inside an apartment speaking for people believed to be relatives.

According to authorities, the boy was found in the middle of the street around 4:20 a.m. Thursday on Ranchester Drive near Clarewood Drive.

Felipe Tuizpalax, the man who found the baby, said he was on his way to work when he saw the boy run into the street.

According to Tuizpalax, the child was crying and kept asking for his mother, but when Felipe went to look for the child’s parents, there was no one around.

“I (was) scared because it’s a baby,” Tuizpalax said. “I parked my car … and I (went) to find his mother. I tried to open all the doors (to the apartment complex), they was locked. I told him, ‘where is your mom, where is your father, tell me.’ He no say nothing, just (kept) saying ‘mom.’”

Tuizpalax said he called the police because he was afraid something would happen to the child.

Authorities were able to locate the family a few hours after the child was found and said he was able to get out because the front door was not locked.

Police said the locks to the front door had recently been changed and were installed wrong. When a family member left for work Thursday morning, the door didn't lock properly and the child was able to get out, police said.

