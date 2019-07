The pool that police said a 6-year-old child drowned in on July 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - A child drowned Sunday at a west Houston apartment pool, according to Houston police.

The 6-year-old was found in a pool at the apartment complex in the 10500 block of Vallery Forge Drive around 10:50 a.m., police said.

The child was taken to an area hospital with CPR in progress but was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

