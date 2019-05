LA PORTE, Texas - A 3-year-old girl drowned Saturday at Sylvan Beach Park in La Porte, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The incident was reported at 7:06 p.m. in the 100 block of South Bayshore Drive.

Gonzalez said emergency medical services did CPR on the child after she was found underwater and it is unknown how long she had been there.

The child was taken to Bayshore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

