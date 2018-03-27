Child dies after being struck by van at NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - Dylan Centeno will always be 2 years old.

A van struck and killed the boy as he was riding his bike inside the Streamside Place apartments in northwest Houston on Monday night.

Houston police said the death appears to have been a tragic accident.

"We heard screaming and everybody started running around the buildings," Elizabeth Kilpatrick, a neighbor, said. "I went back there and saw firsthand the baby and what had happened."

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said the driver of the white Ford E-150 van had just finished a repair job at the apartments when the boy rode out in front of his van.

The driver of the van, 48, told police that he felt a bump while driving, but did not see anything and continued to park in a spot close to his apartment, investigators said.

Police said the driver was later told he had struck a child.

"I don’t expect there will be any charges," Crowson said. "The driver stayed at the scene, no signs of intoxication, and he was not speeding."

The victim's sister told KPRC the family moved to Houston from Honduras a year ago. Dylan had just turned 2.

The investigation is continuing.

