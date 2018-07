HOUSTON - A 4-year-old girl died Saturday after she was found unresponsive in a pool in east Harris County, officials said.

The drowning was reported in the 14600 block of Maisemore Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girl was found in a pool, not breathing. CPR was started, Gonzalez said, and the child was taken to LBJ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

