UPDATE: Girl who fell in pond at Buddhist temple was under for at least 10 min, sheriff said

A 4-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after falling into a man-made pond at a temple in northwest Harris County, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted at 11:50 a.m. that the child fell into the pond at the Wat Angkorchum Cambodian Buddhist Temple at 16720 Kuykendahl Road.

Gonzalez said the little girl was in class when she wandered off. Her mother and sister searched for her and found her socks on the edge of a man-made pond. They then called 911, Gonzalez said.

First responders from Cy-Fair Emergency Medical Services and Ponderosa Fire Department dived into the pond that was about five to seven feet deep. It took several minutes for them to find her in the water and Gonzalez said when they pulled her out, she was not responsive.

Officials immediately began life-saving measures and requested a Life Flight to take her to Texas Children's hospital. Gonzalez estimated the girl was possibly in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes before she was pulled out. She was in critical condition when she was rushed to the hospital.

Gonzalez said the girl was possibly autistic and was drawn to water.

