Child, 2, dropped off at fire station by stranger after mother's arrest, police say

HOUSTON - A 2-year-old boy was dropped off at a fire station without clothes or diapers by a stranger Monday after his mother was taken into police custody, officials said.

Sugar Land police said they were called to a motel after employees accused the woman of fraudulent use of a credit card. Police said the woman was with her son and a man while she was being questioned.

When officials checked the woman's identification card, police found that she had a warrant for her arrest and took her into custody, police said.

While being placed in custody, the mother told police that it was "OK" to leave her son with the man she was with and that a family member was on their way to get the child, police said. The child's uncle told KPRC 2 that the man gave the child to another person, who was yet to be identified, and that person dropped the child off to the Houston Fire Station 44.

A relative of this little cutie is furious. He says Sugarland police shouldn’t have left the 2-year-old in the custody of a stranger when the child’s mom was arrested. Sugarland PD says the mom gave permission. The kid was safely dropped off at a Houston fire station. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/0E8K3t5rSf — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) February 18, 2019

The boy was checked out and said to be in good condition, police said. He was placed in the back of a vehicle to be taken to Child Protective Services in southwest Houston, police said.

Wrapped in a blanket the child is being taken right now to CPS. Police say a relative was able to get power of attorney and is working to get the child handed over to her. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/hPuaOr1EKv — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) February 18, 2019

An uncle said the child's aunt was granted power of attorney and will be granted the right to take the child into her custody.

The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, allows parents in Texas who cannot care for a child younger than 2 months old to leave the baby with an employee at a hospital, freestanding emergency medical care facility, fire station or EMS station. The law also protects the identity of the person who leaves the child.

Here are some facts about the law:

Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.

You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas.

You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.

You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.

Read more about the Baby Moses law here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.