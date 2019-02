HOUSTON - A 12-year-old was injured Friday during a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston.

The crash was reported about 7:40 a.m. near Braeswood Boulevard and Bob White Drive.

Houston police said the child was getting off a METRO bus when the child was hit by a silver pickup. The vehicle left the scene.

Investigators at the scene said the child was not seriously injured.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.