Chick-fil-A has new menu items

Chick-fil-A fans have some new options to try.
Just in time for back-to-school season, five new menu and catering options are now available.
- You can really get your fill of their chicken nuggets with 30 count nuggets.
- Waffle potato chips: These kettle-cooked waffle cut chips are an alternative to the popular waffle fries, but they're gluten-free.
- Improved fruit cup: In response to customer feedback, there will be few apples and more premium fruit. This will include strawberries, blueberries and mandarin oranges.
- If you like Chick-fil-A catering, you can order the Grilled chicken bundle to build your own grilled chicken sandwiches.
- A new sandwich option is available online: The Spicy chilled grilled chicken sub sandwich will have a little kick to it.
If you want to learn more about the additional choices at Chick-fil-A, click here.
