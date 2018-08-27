Chick-fil-A has new menu items

Chick-fil-A fans have some new options to try.

Just in time for back-to-school season, five new menu and catering options are now available.

You can really get your fill of their chicken nuggets with 30 count nuggets.

Waffle potato chips: These kettle-cooked waffle cut chips are an alternative to the popular waffle fries, but they're gluten-free.

Improved fruit cup: In response to customer feedback, there will be few apples and more premium fruit. This will include strawberries, blueberries and mandarin oranges.

If you like Chick-fil-A catering, you can order the Grilled chicken bundle to build your own grilled chicken sandwiches.

A new sandwich option is available online: The Spicy chilled grilled chicken sub sandwich will have a little kick to it.

