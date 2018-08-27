News

Chick-fil-A has new menu items

By Sandra Gonzalez
Chick fil-A

Chick-fil-A fans have some new options to try. 

Just in time for back-to-school season, five new menu and catering options are now available. 

  • You can really get your fill of their chicken nuggets with 30 count nuggets.
  • Waffle potato chips: These kettle-cooked waffle cut chips are an alternative to the popular waffle fries, but they're gluten-free.
  • Improved fruit cup: In response to customer feedback, there will be few apples and more premium fruit. This will include strawberries, blueberries and mandarin oranges.
  • If you like Chick-fil-A catering, you can order the Grilled chicken bundle to build your own grilled chicken sandwiches.
  • A new sandwich option is available online: The Spicy chilled grilled chicken sub sandwich will have a little kick to it. 

If you want to learn more about the additional choices at Chick-fil-A, click here.

 

