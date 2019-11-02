Cheers! Adult beverages available to order through 70 Houston-area Walmarts' pickup services

Scott Olson/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Walmart raises its glasses to its customers after announcing adult beverages can now be purchased through Walmart's Grocery Pickup service.

At least 70 Houston-area Walmarts are participating in the service, through which customers can pick up their beer and wine without leaving their vehicles.

"No matter what's on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules," said Tom Ward, the senior vice president of digital operations. "Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That's something worth raising a glass to."

These are the Houston-area Walmarts participating in pickup services:

• 831 Highway 59 S, Cleveland, TX 77327

• 23561 Us Hwy 59, Porter, TX 77365

• 9002 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77904

• 25800 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX 77375

• 1407 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304

• 310 OVERCREEK WAY, SEALY, TX 77474

• 5330 Fm1640, Richmond, TX 77469

• 1025 Sawdust Rd, Spring, TX 77380

• 6626 Fm 1960 Rd E, Humble, TX 77346

• 3506 Highway 6 S, Houston, TX 77082

• 1919 N Main St, Pearland, TX 77581

• 11210 W Airport Blvd, Stafford, TX 77477

• 400 Tiney Browning Blvd, Port Lavaca, TX 77979

• 3450 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77068

• 10411 N Freeway 45, Houston, TX 77037

• 9451 Fm 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338

• 2727 Dunvale Rd, Houston, TX 77063

• 5501 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

• 345 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478

• 3040 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77384

• 2700 S Kirkwood Rd, Houston, TX 77077

• 9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099

• 10001 Woodlands Pkwy, Woodlands, TX 77382

• 1710 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

• 10505 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77584

• 5405 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX 77081

• 18700 Highway 105 W, Montgomery, TX 77356

• 5660 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX 77406

• 4001 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77901

• 9235 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX 77396

• 9700 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096

• 21150 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379

• 24809 Aldine Westfield Road, Spring, TX 77373

• 9929 Hwy 6, Missouri City, TX 77459

• 20310 Us 59, New Caney, TX 77357

• 4900 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

• 400 Highway 35 Byp N, Alvin, TX 77511

• 6702 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77551

• 14215 Fm 2100 Rd, Crosby, TX 77532

• 6410 Interstate 45, La Marque, TX 77568

• 5200 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

• 121 Highway 332 W, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

• 150 W El Dorado Blvd, Friendswood, TX 77546

• 2121 Highway 146 Byp, Liberty, TX 77575

• 4600 7Th St, Bay City, TX 77414

• 8700 N Highway 146, Baytown, TX 77523

• 255 Fm 518 Rd, Kemah, TX 77565

• 13322 West Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478

• 2625 W Main Street, League City, TX 77573

• 9025 Spencer Hwy, La Porte, TX 77571

• 1701 W FM 646 RD, LEAGUE CITY (HWY 646), TX 77573

• 2391 S Wayside Dr, Houston, TX 77023

• 111 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007

• 27650 State Highway 249, Tomball, TX 77375

• 1313 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449

• 15955 Fm 529 Rd, Houston, TX 77095

• 10750 Westview Dr, Houston, TX 77043

• 13484 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040

• 25108 Market Place Dr, Katy, TX 77494

• 12353 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065

• 1118 Silber Rd, Houston, TX 77055

• 26824 F.M. 1093, Richmond, TX 77406

• 13003 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77086

• 11425 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77433

• 20903 Highland Knolls Drive, Katy, TX 77450

• 22850 Morton Rach Rd, Katy, TX 77449

• 6060 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449

• 22605 State Highway 249, Tomball, TX 77375

• 26270 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429

