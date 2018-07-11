Cheerleader lawsuits against Texans appear to be headed to arbitration

HOUSTON - Two separate lawsuits filed against the Texans by former cheerleaders who are claiming workplace abuse appear to be heading in another direction.

One group of those cheerleaders, represented by high-profile attorney Gloria Allred, has agreed to dismiss its suit and submit its complaints against the team to arbitration.

Bruce Lloyd, the local attorney representing another group of cheerleaders, said they will also likely drop their suit and go the arbitration route.

Lloyd said he anticipates that agreement to be in place by close of business on Friday.

