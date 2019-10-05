Check out 5 Texas cities named ‘most miserable' in America

HOUSTON - Five Texas cities are among the "most miserable" in America, according to a new report from Business Insider. These undesirable locales tend to have some things in common — few opportunities, devastation from natural disasters, high crime rates and high addiction rates.
Business Insider developed its ranking using U.S. census data from 1,000 cities, taking into account the population change, the percentage of people working, median household incomes, the percentage of people without health care, median commute times and the number of people living in poverty.
The report ranked Gary, Indiana, the most miserable city in America.
All in all, California was the state with the most miserable cities, according to the report. New Jersey landed in second with nine, Florida took third with six and Texas came in fourth, with five.
Here are the five Texas cities named "most miserable" in the U.S., according to Business Insider.
Port Arthur, Texas
Ranked second on the list, Port Arthur is runner-up for the most miserable city in the country, according to Business Insider. Dotted with oil refineries, the small city is often in the path of the state's worst storms. Port Arthur was hit by hurricanes in 2005, 2008 and 2017. Tropical Storm Imelda recently swept through the city, flooding homes throughout the area.
Brownsville, Texas
This border city took 12th in the ranking of America's most miserable cities. Of Brownsville's 183,000 residents, more than 31% live in poverty and 35% don't have health insurance.
The city is one of the most patrolled places in the country and a frequent crossing site for immigrants entering the country.
Huntsville, Texas
Huntsville ranks 20th most miserable city in the U.S. on Business Insider's list.
This city was once home to The Texas Prison Rodeo. One of the city's most-trafficked tourist destinations is the Texas Prison Museum and the Department of Criminal Justice is the city's biggest employer, with nearly 7,000 employees. Sensing a theme? The Texas prison system is headquartered in Huntsville, where, since 1999, all the state's executions have been done.
Harlingen, Texas
This hot, humid city is the 39th most miserable city in America, according to Business Insider. Harlingen boasts some 65,000 residents, 30% of whom live in poverty. Just a short drive away from Brownsville and the U.S.-Mexico border, Harlingen often experiences influxes of immigrants.
Pasadena, Texas
Coming in at No. 48 on the list, Pasadena nearly escaped the "most miserable" label. The small, working-class city was once the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan. Now, petrochemical plants litter the cityscape, and one-fifth of the city's population lives in poverty.
