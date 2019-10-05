Check out 5 Texas cities named ‘most miserable' in America

PORT ARTHUR, TX - AUGUST 31: A flooded street is seen after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 31, 2017 in Port Arthur, Texas. At least 37 deaths related to the storm have been reported since Harvey made it's…

HOUSTON - Five Texas cities are among the "most miserable" in America, according to a new report from Business Insider. These undesirable locales tend to have some things in common — few opportunities, devastation from natural disasters, high crime rates and high addiction rates.

Business Insider developed its ranking using U.S. census data from 1,000 cities, taking into account the population change, the percentage of people working, median household incomes, the percentage of people without health care, median commute times and the number of people living in poverty.

The report ranked Gary, Indiana, the most miserable city in America.

All in all, California was the state with the most miserable cities, according to the report. New Jersey landed in second with nine, Florida took third with six and Texas came in fourth, with five.

Here are the five Texas cities named "most miserable" in the U.S., according to Business Insider.

Port Arthur, Texas

Getty Images PORT ARTHUR, TX - AUGUST 30: Evacuees ride on a truck after they were driven from their homes by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Port Arthur, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday…

Ranked second on the list, Port Arthur is runner-up for the most miserable city in the country, according to Business Insider. Dotted with oil refineries, the small city is often in the path of the state's worst storms. Port Arthur was hit by hurricanes in 2005, 2008 and 2017. Tropical Storm Imelda recently swept through the city, flooding homes throughout the area.

Brownsville, Texas

Getty Images BROWNSVILLE, TX - JUNE 26: A Honduran family, fleeing poverty and violence in their home country, waits along the border bridge after being denied entry into the Texas city of Brownsville which has become dependent on the daily crossing into…

This border city took 12th in the ranking of America's most miserable cities. Of Brownsville's 183,000 residents, more than 31% live in poverty and 35% don't have health insurance.

The city is one of the most patrolled places in the country and a frequent crossing site for immigrants entering the country.

Huntsville, Texas

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Huntsville Prison Rodeo (Courtesty: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Huntsville ranks 20th most miserable city in the U.S. on Business Insider's list.

This city was once home to The Texas Prison Rodeo. One of the city's most-trafficked tourist destinations is the Texas Prison Museum and the Department of Criminal Justice is the city's biggest employer, with nearly 7,000 employees. Sensing a theme? The Texas prison system is headquartered in Huntsville, where, since 1999, all the state's executions have been done.

Harlingen, Texas

Getty Images HARLINGEN, TX - MAY 25: An agent from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wathches as Guillermo Campos-Ojeda loads into a vehicle to be taken to the Mexican border May 25, 2010 in Harlingen, Texas. He and other undocumented…

This hot, humid city is the 39th most miserable city in America, according to Business Insider. Harlingen boasts some 65,000 residents, 30% of whom live in poverty. Just a short drive away from Brownsville and the U.S.-Mexico border, Harlingen often experiences influxes of immigrants.

Pasadena, Texas

Getty Images PASADENA, TX - SEPTEMBER 23: Smoke billows from the stacks at a refinery September 23, 2005 in Pasadena, Texas. Hurricane Rita is expected to hit the Texas coast near Baytown early morning on September 24. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Coming in at No. 48 on the list, Pasadena nearly escaped the "most miserable" label. The small, working-class city was once the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan. Now, petrochemical plants litter the cityscape, and one-fifth of the city's population lives in poverty.



