Chase ends with arrest after police 'PIT' maneuver

A police chase ended Thursday afternoon after an officer forced the driver to crash in east Houston.

The chase began around 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Maltby and Avenue K, according to Houston police.

The chase began after a person began following the suspect, though it's unclear why.

The driver of a black pickup truck led police on a chase on the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston at high speeds, then into the east Houston area.

About an hour after the chase began, a police SUV pulled up alongside the suspect on Broadway and used the Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver.

The officer sideswiped the back right of the truck, causing the truck to spin out of control and settle on a grassy area of a Burger King parking lot.

Officers surrounded the truck as the driver got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The PIT maneuver is used by the Houston Police Department and several departments across the country to help end chases. HPD has taught the technique to select officers on the force.

